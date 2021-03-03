UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 14-year-old girl is found safe

UPDATE:

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office confirms Francine Baird has been located and is safe. As a result, the Amber Alert has been canceled. Authorities have determined Francine was not abducted.

The girl’s mother posted on Facebook that as of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, she was in police custody and heading home.

No other information about the incident was released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BLACKFOOT — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl is believed to have been abducted from Bingham County.

Francine “Franny” Corine Baird was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday. Her phone was turned off at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office believes she has been abducted by an unknown man and is in imminent danger. Family members have posted on social media that she may be en route to Oregon with the suspect.

Francine is Caucasian with blue eyes and blond hair. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs between 100 and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue or black hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this teen, please call (208) 785-1234 or call 911 immediately.

Francine “Franny” Corine Baird