2 Latter-day Saint missionaries killed in Texas car crash

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Two missionaries serving in Texas for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Tuesday in a head-on car crash.

Elder Luke Masakazu Carter, 18, of Springville, Utah, and Elder Eli Jon Fowler, 20, of Pueblo West, Colorado, were killed in the crash.

Elder Carter began his service in Texas Fort Worth Mission in November 2020, and Elder Fowler had been in the field since January 2020.

Police responded to the crash just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and the two missionaries were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital for treatment, but information on the severity of his injuries wasn’t immediately available.

It was raining heavily at the time of the crash and both elders were wearing seat belts, according to church spokesman Sam Penrod.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Denton police.

“We pray that all will be uplifted by the Savior’s love and feel comfort during this difficult and trying time,” Penrod said.