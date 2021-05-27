Arizona investigators seek to charge Lori Vallow Daybell in connection to Charles Vallow’s death

CHANDLER, Arizona — Arizona investigators are attempting to have Lori Vallow Daybell charged with the death her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

On Thursday, Chandler Arizona Police Sgt. Jason McClimans confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that on April 1, investigators submitted their case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The submitted charge is conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

“Because this is an open case with our office and a charging decision has not yet been made, we are unable to provide comment on the case,” Maricopa County Attorney’s spokesperson Jennifer Liewer said in an email. “I can confirm a case was submitted by Chandler PD and our office is currently reviewing the facts and evidence in the case to make a charging decision.”

Vallow was shot and killed July 18, 2019, inside a Chandler, Arizona, home by Lori’s brother Alex Cox. Police rushed to the scene and found Vallow’s body in the house. Cox told officers the shooting was self-defense.

In the months that followed, investigators in Idaho uncovered how Lori moved to Idaho, where Chad Daybell, her now-fifth husband, lives. Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, died under suspicious circumstances in 2019 along with two of Lori’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

The Daybells were indicted by an Idaho grand jury this week for a lengthy list of charges, including the first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder of Tammy and the two children. Additional charges are related to the allegations that Chad and Lori gained financially from the three deaths.

Cox is listed in an indictment as a co-conspirator in the three deaths in Idaho. Cox passed away in December 2019. According to the Maricopa County medical examiner, he died of natural causes.

Vallow seemingly predicted his own death, repeatedly contacting Arizona authorities about Lori wanting to have him killed and that an angel was there to help her dispose of the body.

“She’s lost her marbles,” Vallow told a 911 dispatcher in January 2019.

Vallow tried to have Lori held for a mental evaluation, but police determined she seemed normal.

“During my contact with Lori, I found her to be in a normal state of mind but only slightly upset she did not have her property,” a Gilbert officer wrote in a police report, referring to the fact that Vallow had taken Lori’s phone, keys and wallet. “Lori showed no signs of mental distress as she described what was occurring and appeared to be in a good mood.”

However, on Thursday, an Idaho judge issued an order of stay on court proceedings for Lori. The document shows a judge previously ordered Lori to undergo a mental competency evaluation in March. During that evaluation, a psychologist deemed her not mentally sound and recommended she undergo treatment. It is not clear what that treatment is.

There is also evidence that suggests Lori thought she could gain financially from the death of Vallow through a life insurance policy. However, shortly before his death, Vallow signed a $1 million life insurance policy over to his sister Kay Woodcock, removing Lori’s access to the funds.

