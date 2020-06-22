Charles Vallow says Lori Vallow Daybell has ‘lost her marbles’ in newly released dispatch calls

GILBERT, Arizona — Newly released dispatch calls show how Charles Vallow pleaded to get his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, mental health help in early 2019.

Vallow tried numerous times on Jan. 31, 2019 to have the Gilbert Police Department take Daybell to Community Bridges mental health facility. Vallow became concerned over Daybell’s religious beliefs and the fact she was losing touch with reality.

The Gilbert Police Department released the calls along with officer body camera footage and numerous documents.

Vallow made one call at 1:12 p.m. to say he had the order needed for Daybell to receive mental health help. At this point, Vallow had already met with police twice the same day after arriving home in Arizona from Texas where he had been on a business trip.

Daybell had gone to the Gilbert Police station to report Vallow stole her purse along with keys and her phone.

“I’m going to go over there,” Vallow told the 911 operator. “The officer said he won’t hold her because he doesn’t have an active order. Could you get that to him immediately.”

According to Vallow, in the moments leading up to the call, Daybell said she would kill him with her powers. She reportedly told Vallow someone named Nick Schneider took over his body and that “Charles had been killed.”

The dispatcher tells Vallow to wait a moment as she figured out what happened.

“She’s supposed to be retained for Bridges,” Vallow said. “I got an order last night. She’s lost her marbles.”

The first call ends with the dispatcher saying she would have an officer call Vallow back.

Just minutes later, Vallow calls dispatch again. He reiterated the order for Daybell’s mental health evaluation.

“They said somebody would call me back in a minute, and I just want to make sure that’s going to happen. I’ve just been trying to find her all day. She needs serious help,” he says.

The dispatcher then tells Vallow they will call him back “as soon as they can.”

As Vallow was on the phone, Daybell, her daughter, Tylee Ryan, and friend, Melanie Gibb, spoke with officers to report him stealing the purse.

“During my contact with Lori, I found her to be in a normal state of mind but only slightly upset she did not have her property,” a Gilbert officer wrote in a police report. “Lori showed no signs of mental distress as she described what was occurring and appeared to be in a good mood. Talking with Lori`s daughter and friend, they did not seem concerned for anything other than Lori getting her property back.”

Daybell agreed to go to Community Bridges on her own. Due to her apparent normal state of mind, the officer felt it best to not take her involuntarily as the order allowed, according to the report.

Community Bridges medically cleared Vallow later that day.

On July 11, Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Vallow at a home in Chandler, Arizona. The next month, Lori moved with Tylee and her son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, to Rexburg.

By the end of September, JJ and Tylee had vanished. Their remains were discovered at the home of Daybell’s new husband, Chad Daybell, on June 9.

Lori is charged with two felony counts of desertion and three misdemeanor charges. Chad is charged with felony concealment, alteration or destruction of evidence.

Both remain held in local jails on $1 million bail awaiting preliminary hearings later this summer.