California man flown to EIRMC following motorcycle/pickup collision near Burley

BURLEY – A California man is in the hospital following a motorcycle/pickup collision near Burley Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police report the crash occurred at 2:49 p.m. on Interstate 84 at mile marker 197 east of Hazelton.

Donald Rogers, 58, of Oakland, California was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was changing lanes and collided with 56-year-old William Gillenwater of Idaho City, who was driving a 2017 Ford F350 towing a 2021 Mirage trailer.

Rogers was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His condition has not been released. Gillenwater was not hurt.

Both lanes of I-84 were blocked for about two hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage. The road has since reopened.