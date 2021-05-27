Hoda Kotb of TODAY answers 7 questions and has a surprise about Emmy’s dream interview

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m interviewing Hoda Kotb – one of the most delightful people on the planet. She is the co-anchor of TODAY and the co-Host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Hoda has written five books and has two daughters.

Hoda had a surprise for me about someone I hope to interview someday!

Here are the questions I asked her:

You have interviewed a lot of people but who is your dream interview?

When did you know you wanted to be a journalist?

Can you tell me about your most embarrassing or awkward moment on TV?

What do you like best about being a mom?

We know you have to get up very early for your job. On the weekends, when you get to sleep in, what do you like to do?

What is your favorite junk food?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

BONUS QUESTIONS

I hope to visit New York later this summer with my family. What’s one food I have to try?

I’m turning 8 in two weeks and want to get my ears pierced. Do you think I should?

What advice do you have for me?

You can watch my entire interview with Hoda in the video player above and find here on Twitter here.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.