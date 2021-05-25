Idaho angler missing after boating accident on Salmon River

GRANGEVILLE (AP) — An Idaho man is missing after a weekend boating accident on the Salmon River.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office described David Andrew Spencer, 31, as an angler from Cottonwood.

Someone contacted the sheriff’s office to report the boating accident near Demon’s Drop Rapids at about 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the person said Spencer was unaccounted for after the accident.

Spencer was wearing all black clothing and wasn’t using a lifejacket or other personal flotation device when the accident occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement officers and search and rescue teams from several agencies searched the area by foot, water and air using small aircraft and jet boats, but Spencer had not been found as of Monday morning.