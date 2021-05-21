Idaho Falls man accused of assaulting another man with crowbar

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man for allegedly assaulting a man with a crowbar on Saturday.

Kodee Joe Little, 39, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic battery without traumatic injury. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, police were called to Gladstone Street just before 8 p.m. to a report of two men fighting.

When Idaho Falls Police officers arrived, they found an intoxicated man bleeding from his head. A group of women surrounded the man and officers thought they were trying to fight him. The man later identified as Little ran towards an apartment.

The officer stopped Little, who said he wanted to harm one of the alleged victims but would not give the full side to his story, according to charging documents.

A woman at the scene told officers she and Little had some friends over for dinner and drinks. Little wanted to drive to a relative’s house to help them out, but the woman claimed she took Little’s keys and he became upset. Little is then alleged to have shoved the woman.

The man confronted Little about shoving the woman and Little allegedly began slapping the man, according to the probable cause. The man then left to his apartment, which was close enough he could hear Little yelling from his home on Lomax Street.

Little reportedly went to the man’s house with a crowbar. The man said he saw Little cock his arm back while saying he was going to kill him. Fearing he would be attacked, the man said he grabbed Little by the head and threw him to the ground and tried to hold him down until police arrived.

The impact caused Little to hit his head, but he declined to press charges. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where doctors treated his injuries. He was then booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Although Little is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.