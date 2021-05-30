Local man dead after rollover crash

CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash at the intersection of Reservation Road and Hiline Road near Chubbuck.

The crash occurred at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show Elias Trahant, 26, of Fort Hall, was traveling northbound on Hiline in a 2011 Dodge Avenger. It appears Trahant went off the road and his vehicle rolled.

He was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Chubbuck Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock Ambulance, and Fort Hall Fire and EMS.