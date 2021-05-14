Local shuttle company announces routes to Los Angeles

REXBURG — A Rexburg-based shuttle service is expanding to the west coast.

Salt Lake Express announced Friday that starting May 20, Los Angeles will be added to its routes. The new city allows travelers to go nearly the entire length of Interstate 15, according to a news release from Salt Lake Express.

“Just as we have been with every new route announcement this year, we’re beyond excited to offer this to our riders,” Jacob Price, owner of Salt Lake Express said in a news release. “But, there’s something even more exciting about this one. I mean, it’s L.A.!”

Until now, the company’s route system ended in Las Vegas, but the new addition will take riders through Primm, Nevada, Baker, California and Barstow, California before reaching the largest city on the west coast. The new route will leave from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

“We are always looking to expand,” Salt Lake Express spokesperson Lisa Young said.

.The new route will take riders approximately 930 miles if they leave from Rexburg. A route from Idaho Falls is expected to leave around 5 p.m. and get riders to their destination by 11 a.m. the next morning, according to Young.

Young also said the company purchased four new coach buses to operate the routes.

“This new route opens up a huge amount of destinations for our riders,” said Price. “We’re excited to connect our riders with friends, family, and vacations in southern California. The opportunity to connect more people with more destinations is what we’re all about.”

Salt Lake Express says people can begin booking trips Saturday morning on their website or by calling (800) 356-9796.