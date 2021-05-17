Man killed in Rexburg crash identified; community rallies around family

REXBURG — A crash in Rexburg killed a local husband and father of three Monday morning.

Ryan Olson, 37, of Rigby, died in the five-vehicle crash that sent multiple victims to the hospital. In the hours after his death, friends created a GoFundMe page to help Olson and his family as the unexpected death leads to unplanned expenses.

“There was no brighter light than the one that followed Ryan Olson,” the GoFundMe reads. “No matter what you were going through a hug from Ry would make everything feel better. He held everyone up! He’s the glue that held everyone together. We miss him so much already.”

The Idaho State Police report the crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of North 2nd East and Moody Road.

Olson was in his 2015 Toyota Corolla when he was rear-ended by Jamie Curtis, 29, of Rexburg, who drove a 2011 Honda Pilot.

The collision sent Olson and his car into a canal. He died at the scene.

Brian McRae, 42, of Rexburg, in a Dodge Ram, Jeneanne Smith, 59, of Roberts, in a 1997 Honda Civic, and Jarin Inskeep, 24, of Blackfoot, in a 2004 Chevy Malibu, were in a chain-reaction crash after the initial collision, ISP said.

An ambulance took Curtis to Madison Memorial Hospital.

The road was blocked for nearly four hours.

The Idaho State Police continue to investigate the crash. They were assisted by the Rexburg Police Department and Madison Fire Department.