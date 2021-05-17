UPDATE: Man dead after five vehicle crash in Rexburg

UPDATE:

A man is dead and multiple people were taken to Madison Memorial Hospital following a five-vehicle crash in Rexburg Monday morning.

Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen says the man’s identity is not being released at this time pending family notification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

REXBURG — Police are investigating a crash involving several vehicles in Rexburg near Walmart.

Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the “major” crash happened Monday morning near North 2nd East and Moody Road. Hagen said the crash involved five vehicles, and there are multiple injuries.

Police are expected to have the road blocked off for several hours while they investigate. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.