Montana man driving erratically on I-15 arrested after police find 8 pounds of meth

POCATELLO — A Montana man pulled over for nearly hitting a police cruiser was allegedly found in possession of more than eight pounds of methamphetamine.

A Chubbuck Police officer was traveling from Bannock County Jail back to Chubbuck on Interstate 15 around 8 p.m. Saturday. While traveling he noticed a blue Ford SUV driving erratically, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The SUV nearly struck the police cruiser in the back before “swiftly” changing lanes to avoid the collision.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over, the driver, Martin Lee Klett, 64, told the officer that he didn’t believe the two vehicles were that close to colliding. Klett was noted to have slurred speech and “pinpoint” pupils. Officers also found an opened bottle of whipped vodka in the back seat.

When asked if he had consumed any alcohol, Klett informed officers that he had not, but he had smoked from a THC vape pen.

Klett was unable to tell officers out of which state his vehicle was registered. He was also unable to produce proof of insurance.

Asked if there were any other drugs in the car, Klett responded that there were no other drugs he knew of. Finding the response “deceptive,” officers requested a K9 unit. Klett then gave officers permission to search the vehicle, and the K9 unit was canceled.

In the back seat of the SUV, officers found a scale and a jar of liquid. A label on the jar was not clearly legible, but officers suspected it read “batch” and either 2 or 3.

Asked again if there were any additional drugs in the vehicle, Klett delayed before nodding his head. Asked how much, Klett raised his hands in the approximate size of a basketball, police reports read.

In the trunk area of the vehicle, officers found a backpack. Officers removed eight zip-top baggies, each weighing about 1 pound, containing a white substance.

Field tests performed on the bagged substance returned a presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Tests of the liquid were inconclusive.

While being questioned by police, Klett said he had not consumed any alcohol but had done meth two days before. Breathalyzer tests returned two separate 0.00 results.

Klett told officers that he had been paid $1,000 to drive the meth from southern California to Montana. Asked who had paid him, Klett responded, “If I tell you guys, then I’m a dead man.”

He was arrested and booked at Bannock County Jail for possession with intent to distribute, a felony. He has also been charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving with an opened liquor container.

If convicted of the felony, Klett could spend 10 years to life in prison and be fined up to $100,000.

The bagged substance and jarred liquid have been sent to a lab for further testing.

Klett is currently being held with a $3 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 2.