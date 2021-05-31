Pocatello’s chief civil deputy attorney retiring after 40-year law career

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – After 40 years of practicing law, city of Pocatello Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Kirk Bybee will be retiring.

A lifelong resident of Pocatello, Bybee graduated from Idaho State University in 1978 and earned his law degree from the University of Idaho in 1981. For the next 24 years, he spent his time in private practice specializing in litigation and insurance law at Ward, Maguire, and Bybee as well as his own practice.

In January 2005, he joined the City of Pocatello as Chief Civil Deputy Attorney/Risk Manager. In these roles, he focused on claims, contract work, and personnel issues such as workers’ compensation claims as well as managing the workers’ compensation and risk budgets. His career also saw him serve as the Sixth District Bar Association President from 1988 to 1999.

“Most of my efforts have been behind the scenes, revising ordinances and the city’s internal policies,” said Bybee. “Some of the work I’m most proud of at the city has been the non-discrimination ordinance and having the city self-fund its workers’ compensation program. Moving to self-funding has saved the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. Plus, City staff are better able to work with the injured workers to help get them rehabilitated and back to work.”

“Kirk’s years of experience and legal knowledge have been a tremendous asset to the Legal Department,” said Jared Johnson, City Attorney. “We appreciate the hard work and dedicated service that Kirk has shown to the City of Pocatello.”

In retirement, Kirk plans to travel with his wife, Jeannie, golf, and spend more time with his children.

“I will miss working with the staff in the Legal Department,” Kirk said. “They have been a joy. I will also miss working with the other department heads. They are serious people and they take great care to make sure that the taxpayers get the best service for their money.”

Bybee’s last day with the city will be June 1.