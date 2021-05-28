Rigby man charged with multiple rapes of teenage girl

RIGBY — A Rigby man is facing several charges of rape after deputies say he admitted to bringing an underage girl to his house for sex.

Karter Elton Gillins, 31, is charged with four felony counts of rape where the victim is 17, and the perpetrator is more than three or more years older. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Gillins told deputies right away he knew he was speaking to them about raping the teenager.

In Idaho, sexual activity between an adult who is three or more years older than a 16- or 17-year-old partner is illegal and considered rape, even if the sex act was not forced.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was first called on May 21 when the victim’s mother caught her sneaking back into her home. The victim told investigators she had been sneaking out a handful of times since May 15, and Gillins would pick her up and bring her to his house.

Court records indicate Gillins first met the victim a couple of years ago while working at a local thrift store. The two messaged each other when working at the store but decided they should not have a relationship due to their age difference. The two reportedly did not talk again until they reconnected on Instagram this year.

Investigators spoke with Gillins on May 21 after calling him to the Jefferson County Jail. When asking Gillins if he knew why he was there, he said “rape,” according to court documents. Gillins explained rape as sexual assault and taking advantage of someone.

Gillins described picking up the victim around May 15, and the two had sex. He also described similar incidents over the following days. According to a search of Gillins’ Facebook page, during this time, he posted about being in a relationship where he called the victim beautiful.

“He said after he took (the victim) home, he felt guilty,” a deputy writes in the probable cause. “He said he had the same feeling each night. He knew what he was doing.”

Gillins was arrested on May 21 and booked into the Jefferson County Jail. He made an initial appearance on Monday, where Magistrate Judge Robert Crowley released him to pre-trial services.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.

Although Gillins is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.