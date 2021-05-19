Two levies pass in Bonneville School District 93 as turnout jumps up

IDAHO FALLS — Two multimillion dollar levies were successfully renewed in Bonneville Joint School District 93 Tuesday night.

A two-year $5.8 million supplemental levy ($11.6 million in total) passed with 69% of the vote. A total of 4,422 voters cast yes ballots compared to 1,964 people who voted no. The supplemental levy required a 60% supermajority to pass.

A 10-year $2.8 million plant facilities levy ($28 million total) passed significantly above the required simple majority with 69% of the vote. A total of 4,394 people voted to renew the levy, with 1,964 people voting no.

This is the second time in roughly two months the district has tried to pass these levies. On March 9, voters struck down District 93’s larger asks, which consisted of a 10-year $3.8 million plant facilities levy ($38 million total) and a two-year $6.8 million supplemental levy ($13.6 million). Those measures only managed to get 41% and 42% of the vote in March.

After the failure of the levies, the school board lowered the amounts of both levies to their current level. Since both levies are already previously in place, and this is simply a renewal of them, property taxes will not go up as a result.

Turnout during the second round of voting was significantly higher. Roughly 3,600 people voted in March, compared to the roughly 6,300 people who voted Tuesday.

The supplemental levy funds teacher and classified staff salaries, music programs, physical education classes and other operational costs, district spokesman Phil Campbell said in a video about the levy ask. The plant facilities levy pays primarily for building maintenance.

For more on the election results visit the Bonneville County election page.