A Feel Good Friday thanks for a ‘kind-hearted, inspirational human’ who has helped his community

Today we are thanking a young man in our community who has done a lot for others. We recently received a message about Fernando. Part of it said:

Fernando is one of the most kind-hearted and inspirational humans I know. You will always catch him with a big smile on his face and his day-by-day random acts of kindness are unheard of. He will always stop what he’s doing to help others. Whether it’s helping elderly people load groceries to their car, letting someone go before him at a store, smiling at strangers, giving the homeless food or money, or simply paying for the person’s food behind him at a drive-thru – he’s always paying it forward.

Last summer, he organized an event where he helped bring over 500 people in Idaho Falls together to have conversations with city leaders about racism and racial equality. What a true inspiration for a 22-year-old.

In 2018 he started a fundraiser to help children who were in need of hearing aids. He was able to raise over $5,000 and had over 20 hearing aids donated. The money and donations were donated to Starkey Hearing Foundation where it was used to help people hard of hearing. Not only that, but he also brought to light that insurance companies should financially help cover hearing aids. Eight months later, the Idaho House Business Committee approved a rule change that required insurers to cover hearings aids and speech therapy sessions for Idaho children who are deaf or hard of hearing. Once again, it was all because he wanted to help. That was his only motive.

There hasn’t been anything he’s benefited from doing all of these things other than knowing he was able to make a difference in someone’s life and for him he has said “that’s the biggest reward.” It shows the type of person he is. He always gives and gives and never seeks recognition for all that he does for others, but for once, I want him to be one who receives and is acknowledged for all of his kind gestures and the big differences he’s had in many’s lives.

We decided to thank Fernando for the good influence he is in our community but we had to be creative in how we surprised him. Watch the video above to see how it went down!