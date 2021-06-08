Alex Boyé performing in eastern Idaho next week

POCATELLO — Alex Boyé will be back in front of an audience Monday night in eastern Idaho.

The performer, who has over one billion views on his YouTube channel, wants to “celebrate community and family” during a concert at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. The performance is being filmed for Boyé’s upcoming motion picture “The Greatest Work” and he is looking for extras who want to appear in the film.

“This is the first LDS hip-hop movie about missionary work,” Boyé tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We have a scene where my band is performing for a whole group of missionaries so we have real missionaries that are there – probably about 300 – but we need about 1,000. So we’re looking at trying to get local returned missionaries to come and be in the audience.”

Some proceeds from the concert will be donated to the family of Porter Brinton, a Highland High School student who suffered a spinal injury. Brinton is paralyzed from the chest down as a result of a swimming accident that occurred when he dove into a pool in St. George, Utah, according to the Idaho State Journal.

“I’m thrilled to back with the Pocatello community,” Boyé said. “The concert will be about sharing our love of music and spreading love. We hope we can continue prayers and help the Brinton family during this very trying time.”

The performance starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 each. Local singer Paige Stembridge will open the show at 6 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Boyé spoke with EastIdahoNews.com about the concert and how locals can get involved. Watch our video in the player above to see our entire interview.