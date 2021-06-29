American Red Cross reports critical need for blood donations

Courtesy American Red Cross

IDAHO FALLS — The American Red Cross says now more than ever they need blood donations.

Blood shortages are not abnormal during the summer, but this year is particularly challenging due to the fact Americans have been focused on getting vaccinations for COVID-19 and getting back to their normal routines that have been put on hold for the past year and a half.

“A lot of people have put off and deferred medical treatments during this time, during COVID.” Red Cross Idaho Falls spokeswoman Angela Ragan says.

American Red Cross officials say that hospitals are responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, overdoses and transplants. “O negative is the most needed, O positive is next. In case of trauma, we need to have the blood. We can’t wait for it to come in because they need it within minutes,” Ragan says.

Even those who have had COVID-19 can donate.

“As long as they are fully recovered, there is absolutely no reason that they can’t donate blood. We don’t want anyone coming in when they are sick, (but) there is no known virus transferred such as COVID-19 or flu through a blood transfusion,” Ragan says.

If residents are interested in donating blood, they will need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license to check-in. If residents have received their COVID-19 vaccine, they can still donate, Red Cross officials just need to know the manufacturer of the vaccine. Click here for more information.

The American Red Cross is providing an incentive to those people who can help. People who come in to donate blood from July 1 to July 6 will get a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail. Donors who come to give July 7 to 31 will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year.

Here are the upcoming blood donation opportunities in eastern Idaho between June 28 to July 15.



BANNOCK

Pocatello

6/30/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 856 W Eldredge Road

7/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gold’s Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive

7/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Planet Fitness, 4235 Yellowstone Ave.

7/14/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Fitness Inc., 1800 Garrett Way

BINGHAM

Blackfoot

7/1/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Blackfoot Idaho East Stake Center, 1289 Mount Putnam Drive

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1110 Parkway\Shelley

7/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sunrise Elementary, 200 East Fir Street

BONNEVILLE

Idaho Falls

7/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 1165 E. 17th Street

7/7/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 1165 E. 17th Street

7/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 1165 E. 17th Street Iona

7/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Eagle Scout Project, 5169 Denning Avenue

BUTTE

Arco

7/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Arco LDS Ward Building, 2438 N 3000 W, County Road

FRANKLIN

Preston

7/15/2021: Noon – 6 p.m., Preston Idaho North Stake Center, 310 N State Street

POWER

American Falls