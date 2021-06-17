Annual Stampede Days returning to Rigby this weekend

RIGBY — Rigby Stampede Days makes its return this weekend after COVID-19 canceled last year’s event.

The city of Rigby and the Rigby Chamber of Commerce are hosting a variety of events on Friday and Saturday. The Stampede Days Rodeo will kick off Friday night with a “Muttin’ Bustin” rodeo. The Stampede Days Parade and other entertainment will happen on Saturday.

Wayne Hebdon, the Stock Contractor for the rodeo, helps prepare contestants and livestock so they can be ready for the round-up. He also organizes contestant schedules since many of the participants travel around the country to participate in rodeos.

“It’s been a great experience helping out in Rigby and we enjoy bringing top-notch stock so people can enjoy the rodeo show,” Hebdon said.

Some of the livestock that will be featured include bucking horses, bulls, roping calves and steers.

There will be food vendors and entertainment appropriate for all ages at the event. Local country musician Brian Martin will also be performing live music throughout the day. There will be a variety of food vendor options on Saturday, including Mexican food, snow cones, crawfish, shrimp, donuts, cookies, s’mores and grub slingers. Other activities for kids include face painting, bounce houses, kids barrel train rides and lawnmower races.

Brian Martin, center, performing at Stampede Days in 2019. | Facebook

Jamie Thompson oversees the entertainment portion of Stampede Days. From her experience, Stampede Days brings the whole community together, including those who aren’t interested in a rodeo.

“Most of my time the past couple of years has been spent at the park, eating the amazing food, watching the entertainment and shopping with the vendors. I bring my kids every year and they have a blast attending the parade and playing at the park all day. I have attended the rodeo and it’s a lot of fun, but the entertainment in the park is more my style. I am passionate about event planning and am thankful the Rigby Chamber trusted me with the event,” Thompson said.

Stampede Days has been a part of the Rigby community for around a century, officials said.

“It’s been a big event in Rigby for a long time and got its start when local cowboys wanted to put on a fun rodeo for others to enjoy,” Rodeo Grounds Director Steve Cook said.

Parade organizer Teresa Anderson said about 50 businesses will be featured in the parade this year. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and will last about 45 minutes. It will start on 1st North and 2nd West and end at the city park on Clark Street.

“It brings a lot of people into Rigby and Stampede Days is a good time to celebrate the rodeo that comes into town,” Anderson said.

The City and Chamber of Commerce are looking forward to hosting the events this year and they’re inviting you to be part of the festivities.

Courtesy Teresa Anderson

People riding lawnmowers during the Stampede Days parade in 2019. | Courtesy Jamie Thompson