Basic American Foods makes major shift changes for employees

BLACKFOOT — Basic American Foods is shifting things up with the goal of providing consistent schedules for their team members.

Employees at the Blackfoot, Shelley and Rexburg manufacturing facilities will move to straight shifts instead of rotating shifts beginning in August, according to a news release. Company leaders say this will improve quality of life, wellness, and workplace safety for team members.



“Our new shift schedule offers greater stability and more days off in a row,” said Jay Jacobs, Vice President of Human Resources at Basic American Foods. “This change, along with our industry-leading benefits, onsite medical clinic, and tuition reimbursement programs, is just one more way that Basic American Foods stands out as a place where you and your family and thrive.”



With straight shifts, production employees will work three days one week and four the next. Night shift employees will also receive a $2 an hour differential. The starting hourly wage for night shift employees in Blackfoot and Shelley will be $16.16/hour, and Rexburg workers will receive $16.27/hour.



“At Basic American Foods, we are always working to Make Things Better,” said Jacobs.



For more information or to view current job openings at Basic American Foods, visit baf.com/careers or text JOBS to 888-BAF-HERO (888-223-4376).