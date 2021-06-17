Blanco Brown, the singer behind the viral ‘Git Up’ hit, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Blanco Brown is the man behind ‘The Git Up’ – a huge viral dance hit that stormed the internet a few years ago. The song has been viewed four billion times online and was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks. It became the top-selling digital country song in the country for 13 weeks and Blanco was named Billboard’s No. 1 Top New Country Artist for 2019.

Blanco was in a motorcycle crash last summer and underwent two 12-hour surgeries. He has recovered and is getting ready to release new music this week.

Here are the questions I asked Blanco:

When did you start singing and dancing?

How did you come up with the idea for The Git Up?

How did your faith help you recover from your car accident last summer?

If you could perform with anybody, who would it be?

Can you tell me about your new music and will there be any dancing songs?

How have you handled hard times in your career?

Have you been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Do you have any pets and if not, do you want any?

My brother loves the Git Up. Could you sing a little bit of it?

What advice do you have for me?

