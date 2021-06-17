TODAY'S WEATHER
Blanco Brown, the singer behind the viral ‘Git Up’ hit, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Blanco Brown is the man behind ‘The Git Up’ – a huge viral dance hit that stormed the internet a few years ago. The song has been viewed four billion times online and was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks. It became the top-selling digital country song in the country for 13 weeks and Blanco was named Billboard’s No. 1 Top New Country Artist for 2019.

Blanco was in a motorcycle crash last summer and underwent two 12-hour surgeries. He has recovered and is getting ready to release new music this week.

Here are the questions I asked Blanco:

  • When did you start singing and dancing?
  • How did you come up with the idea for The Git Up?
  • How did your faith help you recover from your car accident last summer?
  • If you could perform with anybody, who would it be?
  • Can you tell me about your new music and will there be any dancing songs?
  • How have you handled hard times in your career?
  • Have you been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

BONUS QUESTIONS

  • Do you have any pets and if not, do you want any?
  • My brother loves the Git Up. Could you sing a little bit of it?
  • What advice do you have for me?

You can follow Blanco on Facebook here, Instagram here and on Twitter here.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.

Emmy's on Facebook! Connect with her here.

