Chris Hansen shares what he’s learned doing ‘To Catch a Predator’ and other crime stories

AUSTIN, Texas — Chris Hansen has been an investigative journalist for decades. He’s well-known for his work at ‘Dateline NBC’ and the ‘To Catch a Predator’ series that he hosted in the early 2000s was extremely popular.

Hansen was one of several presenters last weekend at CrimeCon in Austin, Texas. Crime survivors, investigators, prosecutors, reporters, defense attorneys, advocates and hundreds of others gathered for the annual three-day event that explores everything true crime. I presented about DeOrr Kunz, an Idaho Falls toddler missing since 2015.

Hansen no longer works for NBC but is involved in a variety of projects, including investigations on Discovery Plus, a YouTube show called ‘Have a Seat with Chris Hansen,’ and a podcast entitled ‘Predators I’ve Caught.’

Hansen spoke with me about what he’s learned doing investigative work, why people are fascinated by crime stories and what’s next for him.

Watch our interview in the video player above. You can follow Hansen on his Facebook page here.

