Meet the woman behind the largest online missing persons cold case database

AUSTIN, Texas — Meaghan Good is the woman behind the largest missing persons cold case database on the internet.

In 2004, she founded the Charley Project a week after her 19th birthday. There are currently 14,000 “cold case” missing people on the website – most from the United States. The site relies on donations and the teacher salary of Good’s husband.

At the age of 23, Good was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum and she believes she would not have been able to maintain the Charley Project database for as long as she has without the intense focus that comes with having autism.

Over the weekend, Good spoke at CrimeCon in Austin, Texas. Crime survivors, investigators, prosecutors, defense attorneys, advocates and hundreds of others gathered for the annual three-day event that explores everything true crime. I presented about DeOrr Kunz, an Idaho Falls toddler missing since 2015.

Before she took the stage, Good and I spoke about the Charley Project, why she’s so passionate about it and what she wants people to know about missing persons. Watch our entire interview in the video player above. Learn more about the Charley Project here.

You can find out more information about CrimeCon here and catch these upcoming interviews all week: