Deputies arrest two men in separate alleged DUIs

AMMON — Two men were arrested on felony driving-under-the-influence charges during separate incidents Sunday.

The first incident unfolded around 3:40 p.m. when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Fire Department were called about a man passed out in his car on the 3000 block of 17th Street, according to a sheriff’s office news release. When deputies arrived, they found 37-year-old Spencer M. Crumley unresponsive in his car and could see drug paraphernalia in his hands.

Idaho Falls Fire Department paramedics woke Crumley up and he denied using any drugs, according to the sheriff’s office. Crumley was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital, where investigators used a search warrant to get a blood sample from him.

He was medically cleared before being booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony DUI. Because Crumly was convicted of misdemeanor DUI in 2019 and 2017, he was charged with the felony.

The second incident occurred hours later on the 3100 block of 17th Street when a deputy stopped 29-year-old Cameron Nielsen of Idaho Falls for failing to maintain his lane, according to deputies.

When the deputy spoke with Nielsen, he reported indications of impairment and the man’s troubles answering questions. A deputy with a K9 also showed up and alerted to drugs, which deputies identified as traces of marijuana scattered on the vehicle’s floor.

Deputies say Nielsen failed field sobriety tests and at times had to use his vehicle to hold himself up, according to a news release. Deputies then took Nielson to IFCH to get a blood test. While at the hospital, a drug recognition expert believed Nielsen was under the influence of drugs.

Investigators say Nielsen’s criminal history also includes two prior DUI convictions in the last year and so he was booked into the county jail for felony DUI.

Although both men are accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Both Nielsen and Crumly are expected to make their initial appearance Monday afternoon.