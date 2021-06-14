East Idaho cities set record temperatures Sunday and the heatwave isn’t over yet

POCATELLO — The National Weather Services says eastern Idaho experienced record temperatures Sunday and the heatwave isn’t over yet.

Forecasters expect Monday through Wednesday will continue to have the hot and dry weather following yesterday’s scorcher. Pocatello recorded 100 degrees, breaking a 76-year-old record of 95. Idaho Falls also saw a record high of 95 degrees on Sunday, breaking a 1974 record of 91 degrees.

NWS forecasters predict Monday’s high in Idaho Falls will be 94 degrees, with Pocatello hitting 97 degrees. Temperatures through the week will cool down a little, with Thursday’s forecast in Idaho Falls at 88 degrees and Pocatello 91 degrees.

Humidity in areas like the Idaho National Laboratory is expected to drop into single digits on Monday meaning the potential for wildfires is high.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is reminding people to not leave children or pets in vehicles with such warm weather as temperatures inside a car can soar over the outside temperatures within minutes.

“If you see a child in a hot vehicle, call 911,” IFFD said in a Facebook post. “At home, lock your vehicles, RVs, motorhomes, etc. and keep your keys and remote entry devices out of reach so little curious ones don’t unknowingly climb inside. If a child goes missing, check pools, bodies of water, and vehicles first. Keep your purse, wallet or cell phone in the back seat as a reminder that you have a child in the car.”

Eastern Idaho is not the only area facing record-setting hot weather. The NWS has issued Excessive Heat Warnings in parts of Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California and Montana. Pocatello forecasters report cautiously holding off on any heat advisory on Monday.

