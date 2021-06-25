East Idaho Eats: Kiwi Loco offers lots of options for beating the heat

POCATELLO — Few things taste better during a summer heatwave than frozen yogurt. And Kiwi Loco doesn’t just offer delicious frozen yogurt with health benefits — it offers a selection of flavors and toppings that will satisfy every member of the family.

Three of four Pacific Northwest locations of the froyo chain are within driving distance of eastern Idahoans, including in Rexburg and Pocatello.

Some of Kiwi Loco’s fresh fruit topping options, including kiwis, cherries and strawberries, an employee favorite.

Madison Guillory, a manager at the Pocatello location, has always loved frozen yogurt. And when she moved to Pocatello for school she found herself at Kiwi Loco so much, eventually, it only made sense to get a job there.

With other options for frozen treats throughout the city of Pocatello and east Idaho, Guillory says it is Kiwi Loco’s abundant options of healthy yogurts that set this chain apart.

“A lot of places, they’ll do mix-ins, but ours is actual yogurt,” Guillory said. “We don’t mix anything. We just put it right into our machines. There is some really good stuff. We have a lot of doctors that will recommend, ‘Just go try some of this frozen yogurt.'”

Because Kiwi Loco uses real yogurt, its product is loaded with probiotics.

And flavors are changed every other week, Guillory added, meaning that there is almost always something new to try.

With 12 frozen yogurt dispensers constantly being rotated, Kiwi Loco patrons can be sure that there will always be something new to try. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

It isn’t just the product that Guillory is proud to serve at Kiwi Loco — it’s the atmosphere that led to her employment.

“People want to come (to Kiwi Loco) because it’s a good environment,” she said. “It’s not just a great place to work, it’s a great place just to come in and spend time with people.”

Another item that drew Guillory to Kiwi Loco is its recent addition of boba tea to the menu. An iced Chinese tea-based beverage famous for its tapioca bubble, boba tea gives Kiwi Loco fans another option for escaping the summer heat.

For those not ready to venture into the world of tapioca bubble beverages, the large selection of frozen yogurt at Kiwi Loco is only exceeded by the variety of toppings, from the classic hot fudge and peanuts to the more obscure Tajin pepper lime season and mango.

“We have a little bit of everything, and that’s the best part,” Guillory said. “It’s just, so many people don’t know what to choose because there are too many options.”

Kiwi Loco in Pocatello, on Yellowstone Avenue in the Costco parking lot, is open Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Its treats are also available for delivery through Doordash. Click here to see other locations and their hours.

A complete menu can be found here, or on Facebook here.

My chocolate and peanut butter frozen yogurt with coconut, chocolate mint pieces, waffle cone pieces and cherries after being mixed together. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com