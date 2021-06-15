Evacuation orders in effect near American Falls due to 400-acre wildfire

AMERICAN FALLS – Multiple agencies are battling a wildfire near Amerian Falls.

Chris Berger, a spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, tells EastIdahoNews.com firefighters are working to contain the 400-acre fire, which began around 3:30 Monday afternoon about three miles south of Amerian Falls.

“It’s burning very actively in grass, brush and juniper. The reason it’s burning so actively is because there is a steady south-southwest wind on it with gusts approaching 20 miles an hour,” Berger says.

The cause has not yet been determined and no one has been killed or injured, but there is an evacuation order in effect for areas in close proximity to the fire. The Power County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies, search and rescue and the Highway District are evacuating the areas of Ferry Hallow, Sunbeam Road, Hornbacher Road, Mayer Road, Garden Road and Cold Creek.

“Everyone please stay clear of (State) Highway 37 and affected areas for emergency crews trying to put out the fire,” the sheriff’s office writes on Facebook.

Agencies working on this fire include BLM, U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, American Falls Fire Dept, Rockland Fire Department, Fort Hall Fire Department and Power County Fire Department.

The Good Enough Road Fire is also burning 2.5 miles west of McCammon. It started around 1:30 p.m. As of 3:30 p.m., Berger says it had burned about 25 acres and was about 50% contained.

“Breezy conditions are making containment difficult,” according to BLM Idaho Fire’s Facebook page. “The fire is burning in grass and sage.”

“I just talked to the Inkom Fire Chief. They’re just in mop-up mode,” Berger adds.

It’s not clear what caused it, but full containment is expected sometime Monday night. No injuries have been reported.

Crews from Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Lava Hot Springs, Pocatello Valley, the BLM and Forest Service are currently on scene.

EastIdahoNews.com is following both of these fires and updates will be provided once they are available.

American Falls Fire | Courtesy Chase Williams

American Falls Fire | Courtesy Chase Williams

