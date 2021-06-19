Fall River Electric to hosts Energy Expo today

ASHTON — Fall River Electric Cooperative is hosting a free in person Energy Expo in conjunction with its annual business meeting for owner-members on Saturday, June 19 in Ashton at North Fremont High School.

Doors open at 9 a.m.

Every owner-member (customer) of Fall River Electric will be given a free rechargeable electric lighter great for camping trips and outdoor cookouts. Fall River will host a number of booths providing information on solar and wind turbine installation, electric vehicles, energy conservation rebates to help members pay for home or business improvement and more. Also, members will receive a free energy conservation kit including six LED bulbs, a thermostatically controlled shower head, kitchen and bath aerators and an LED nightlight.

Lots of fun activities for kids focused on science, technology, engineering and math or STEM are scheduled plus every child of a member will receive a free LED key chain.

Owner-members are invited to stay for the annual business meeting starting at 10 a.m. where they can attend in person or virtually, as the meeting will be live streamed on the Co-op’s website. Whether you attend in person or online, members will be entered into a random drawing to win a $1,000 energy credit Grand Prize, a PitBoss wood pellet grill and smoker combination, $100 Amazon gift cards and more. Over $70,000 in continuing education scholarships will be awarded to students. Most importantly, voting for three board candidates from a field of seven will be finalized and the winning candidates announced.

First established in 1938 by farm families around the Ashton Idaho area, the Cooperative now boasts over 14,000 members and more than 18,000 connections that receive power transmitted over 2,400 miles of lines. The Co-op’s service area includes all of Teton Valley, Island Park, West Yellowstone and rural portions of Fremont, Madison, and Jefferson counties.

It is one of only three electric cooperatives in eastern Idaho.

Fall River Electric Cooperative’s CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said of this year’s expo, “After the events of 2020, we are looking forward to meeting with our owner-members who we know and recognize as friends and neighbors. The events planned for our expo are geared to provide helpful information for young and old alike while also recognizing the success of ourlocal high school students who have earned scholarships.”

Case added, “By offering the Cooperative’s business meeting both online and in person, members have the opportunity to gain a greater understanding of the value of being an owner-member of a successful electric utility.”