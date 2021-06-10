Frost advisory issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for a significant portion of eastern Idaho on Friday.

Local meteorologists say temperatures may drop as low as 35 degrees in the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake,

INL, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

The low temperatures could cause frost formation between 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Officials warn that frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

