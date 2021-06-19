Legacy Flight Museum ready to “take off” for free family airshow Father’s Day weekend

Local pilot John Bagley flying the O-2961 Bird Dog in formation with the O-1 Bird Dog to prepare for the Legacy Flight Museum’s 2021 airshow | Silas Wright, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Many museums showcase artifacts or replicas from history — things to be seen, but never to be used again.

However, this Saturday a group of very functional exhibits will take to the sky. The Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg is holding its biennial airshow featuring a variety of vintage aircraft stored inside the museum, and from around the country.

“These airplanes are not just museum pieces as you can see, we’ve taken all these airplanes out and all of them fly.” said Kevin Lee, director of the airshow. “They all are living breathing machines.”



The free airshow is a tradition in Rexburg and has been done every two years during Father’s Day weekend since the museum opened in 2006. This year’s event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rexburg Madison Airport at 400 Airport Road. Parking information can also be found here.

With the events of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was cancelled last year, just to be brought back in it’s full glory in 2021. It will include events from aerobatics to pyrotechnics. There will also be vendors on the ground to feed and entertain crowds.

Lee is excited to give the community an entertaining show again. On Friday, EastIdahoNews.com got to go up in the airplanes and experience the vintage aircraft in the air.

“You’ve got a lot of pent up energy and people want to get together. They want to see something cool because we’ve been kind of held back for a long time,” Lee told EastIdahoNews.com. “This is like the big first big public event in the community that we’ve had and … we’ll see what happens.”

The empty museum after most airplanes have been pulled out to fly.

With the airshow, the public will be able to watch some competitions including a flower bombing competition, a short takeoff and landing demonstration and feature performances by:

Kent Pietsch Professional Stunt Pilot in his Jelly Belly plane including a comedy routine and landing on a moving pickup truck.

Brad Wursten Aerobatic Performance

Lee Lauderback P-51 Mustang Performance

Local Pilots – Warbird Flyovers and Formation Flying

P-51 "Mormon Mustang"

“This year, I think this is going to be the biggest thing you ever saw,” said John Bagley, pilot in the show and founder of the Legacy Flight Museum. “It’s very very unique to have this kind of stuff in the area.”

For more information on the airshow and it’s sponsors, visit the event’s webpage. For more information on some of the airplanes and their history, click here.

While the airshow is free to the public, donations are appreciated and can be donated at the event to support the show and the nonprofit museum.

Aerial view of Rexburg

Grumman S-2 Tracker

Inside the O-2961

