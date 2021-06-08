Life Lessons: Larry Miller shares his experiences while serving our country

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Memorial Day was last week and we want to honor veterans living at MorningStar. We spent an afternoon at the Aero Mark hanger in Idaho Falls speaking with some of these residents who have served our country.

Larry Miller served in the US Air Force as a cadet and loved his time in the military. After his service, he spent his career at the INL and greatly enjoyed his profession.

Larry share with us his thoughts about America and the flag. Watch our interview in the player above.