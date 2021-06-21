Local teens get hands-on firefighter training during weekend camp

The following is a photo and news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Over the weekend, local teens had the chance to see what the day in and day out lives of firefighters are like.

The Pocatello Fire Department and North Bannock Fire Department teamed up with Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training to host a Junior Firefighter Camp for youth ages 13 to 18, Friday and Saturday. At the day and a half long camp, which was sponsored by Restore Rite, more than 20 participants learned about the tips, tricks, and tools of the trade including fire attack, search and rescue operations, emergency medical service response, wildland firefighting, and more.

“The youth that took part in the Junior Firefighter Camp have learned many concepts that will not only help them in the future as they consider a career in public service but also help them know how to handle several emergencies if they happen today,” said J.R. Farnsworth, Chief on the North Bannock Fire Department. “I look forward to seeing many of these youth in the future as both volunteer and career firefighters.”

“We hope the campers had a great time and gained some insight and interest into becoming either a firefighter or Emergency Medical Technician in the future,” said Kim Stouse, Community Relations/Education Specialist for the Pocatello Fire Department.

For more information on the Pocatello Fire Department, click here. More information on the North Bannock Fire Department is available on its website.