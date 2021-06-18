Man arrested for allegedly showering with teenage girl

Iona — An Iona man is facing sexual abuse charges after allegedly showering with a teenager.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s detectives were called to a local hospital in March after Brian Packer, 53, disclosed to staff he had been accused of taking a shower with a 14-year-old girl, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Packer is now charged with felony sex abuse of a child under 16.

Packer told deputies he had kissed the girl in the past and the shower incident occurred after he had surgery on his arm. Packer told investigators he needed help taking the dressing off his arm while showering, so he asked the alleged victim to help. The victim told investigators she asked Packer if she could wear a swimsuit while helping, but he allegedly said no.

At least twice during the incident, Packer reportedly hugged the victim. After the shower, Packer allegedly told the girl to keep it between themselves.

Bonneville County Prosecutors charged Packer and he was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Tuesday. He made an initial court appearance then posted $15,000 bail, according to court records.

Although Packer is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Packer is scheduled for June 29.