Man charged with alleged 2016 rape in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Investigators arrested a Hamer man after allegations surfaced about him raping a woman in 2016.

The woman disclosed to the Idaho Falls Police Department and her therapist in August that Elias Estrada Olmedo, 29, raped her at a park in 2016, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Olmedo reportedly apologized over text message to the victim about the incident.

Prosecutors have now charged Olmedo with felony rape, where the victim resists but is overcome by force.

The victim told police she and Olmedo were hanging out at Tautphaus Park on Aug. 19. 2016. The victim recalled the two later went for a drive to a park near Lincoln Alternative High School where while sitting in the grass, Olmedo allegedly raped her. The victim reported telling Olmedo no four times during the alleged rape, according to court documents.

The victim’s mother also learned of the alleged rape in August and called Olmedo, who reportedly apologized and felt concerned she would go to the police.

Text messages reviewed by investigators show Olmedo denied forcing himself on the victim but then apologized for doing something ‘low’ and that he lost control of his thoughts. Text messages also showed Olmedo felt concerned about going to prison.

It is not exactly clear when, but the victim confronted Olmedo on a phone call. Court documents indicate on the call Olmedo admitted to kissing the victim and participating in sex acts. After the call, Olmedo sent the text messages apologizing and that as a guy, things were going to look bad.

Prosecutors filed the rape charge against Olmedo on June 3. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Sunday then posted $20,000 bond after his initial appearance Monday.

Although Olmedo is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Olmedo is scheduled for July 7.