Man sent to prison for stalking and attacking woman

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was sent to prison after stalking a woman and crashing his car into her vehicle.

Jared Keating, 35, will spend four to 10 years in prison. Keating pleaded guilty to felony first-degree stalking and felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, which stems from a series of violations of a protection order and attacks upon the victim.

As part of a plea agreement made with Bonneville County prosecutors, felony charges of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, intimidating a witness and voyeurism were dismissed. Misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of a crash and violation of a protection order were also dropped.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keating in April 2020 after the victim reported he sideswiped her vehicle and tried to run her off the road. Keating yelled, “You’re dead,” before driving away, the victim said, according to deputies.

Investigators also learned Keating allegedly drove the victim towards a rural area in Bone and attacked her in December 2019. The attack only stopped when she was able to escape with the help of a passerby.

The voyeurism charge stemmed from when Keating allegedly left nude photographs of the victim taped up on the door of her work, according to court documents. Jail phone calls from Keating to another person who tried to get the victim to drop the charges led to the dropped witness intimidation charge.

Court records show District Judge Joel Tingey also ordered Keating to pay over $5,000 in fees and fines.