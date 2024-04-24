Rigby shop fire causes approximately $350,000 in damage - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A shop fire in Rigby caused nearly $350,000 worth of damage Wednesday morning.

A news release from the Central Fire District says firefighters were dispatched to 4040 East 100 North at 7:36 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from a shop.

A neighbor told dispatch they could “see a large amount of smoke coming from the outbuilding/shop.”

The outside of the shop. | Central Fire Department.

The first arriving Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy said heavy black smoke was coming out of a shop that was approximately 60 feet by 40 feet.

Central Fire dispatched equipment from all four of their stations and requested a water tender from the Ucon Fire Department. After the first water tender arrived, firefighters opened the building and “attacked the seat of the fire.”

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson says the fire appears to have started near a hitch of a newer Toy Hauler, a fifth-wheel RV trailer.

The trailer was destroyed, and the shop and contents were reportedly damaged by severe smoke.

Anderson says the loss damage to the building and contents is estimated to be around $350,000.

“Central Fire wishes to thank Ucon Fire and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for their assistance in responding to this incident,’ Anderson says in the news release.