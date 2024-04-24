GoFundMe established for pregnant wife, ‘close-knit family’ of fallen Ada County deputy - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has created a fundraiser to support the family of deputy Tobin Bolter, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend.

The web page for the GoFundMe, which hopes to raise $100,000, said Bolter leaves behind his “expectant wife” Abbey Bolter and a “close-knit family.”

“Tobin’s life has been a reflection of God’s grace,” according to a statement provided by his family. “He was a selfless man of conviction, giving God the glory in all circumstances.”

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Bolter pulled over 65-year-old Dennis Mulqueen near the area of West Overland Road and South Raymond Street on the Boise Bench, according to authorities. He “never even made it to” the driver’s side window before Mulqueen, of Boise, shot Bolter and fled the scene, according to Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford and the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

A nearby citizen called 911 until paramedics arrived. Bolter was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died Sunday morning. He was 27.

After an hours-long manhunt, Mulqueen was found outside a home on South Jackson Street late Saturday night, police said. He fired his weapon at law enforcement, prompting a Boise police officer — who has yet to be identified — to fire back and shoot him in the chest, police said. Mulqueen died at Saint Al’s just after 12:30 a..m. Sunday.

No other officers were injured in the shooting.

Bolter “sacrificially loved” his wife, according to the statement, and was able to faithfully “serve and protect” his community as a deputy because of a deeply rooted Christian foundation.

“Tobin’s vivacious spirit and selfless care for others were an encouragement to all who knew him,” his family said in the statement, adding their thanks to the community for its support.

Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy Tobin Bolter with his wife Abbey Bolter. The 27-year-old deputy was shot and killed in April after performing a traffic stop on the Boise Bench. | Courtesy Ada County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office has offered several avenues for donations to Bolter’s family through the Ada County Sheriff’s Office Employees’ Association, or ACSEA, but received feedback that it’s been “difficult to donate.” The ACSEA is a community organization run by agency employees.

Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy Lauren Montague, the agency’s spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman by phone that options to donate through ACSEA will still be available and are the preferred method since GoFundMe takes a portion of the proceeds. Those options include:

Sending a direct deposit to the Idaho Central Credit Union, via routing number: 324173626; account number: 737631173.

Venmo at @ACSEA.

Or by mailing donations to the Ada County Sheriff Employees’ Association, P.O. Box 45009, Boise, ID 83711

The Sheriff’s Office has also set up other ways for the community to remember Bolter, including a temporary memorial in front of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, located at 7200 W. Barrister Drive in Boise. There are also memorials at the Star, Kuna and Eagle police departments.

People can extend their condolences to Bolter’s family by sending an email to inmemoriam@adacounty.id.gov.

“We’re angry, and we’re confused, and we’re sad,” Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said at a candlelight vigil attended by hundreds Tuesday night in Star, “but the showing of support from the public has given us so much hope.”