Man sentenced for exposing himself at the DMV

REXBURG — A Rexburg man has been sentenced for exposing himself at the Madison County Department of Motor Vehicles in December.

Jake Sperl, 36, was ordered to serve 23 days at the Madison County Jail, followed by four years of probation. Sperl has already spent the last 187 days at the jail because he did not post bail following his arrest in December. During his incarceration, he pleaded guilty to felony indecent exposure as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

As part of the sentence, District Judge Steven Boyce Boyce suspended a two-and-a-half to five-year prison sentence that could be served if Sperl violates the terms of his probation. Boyce also ordered Sperl to complete 50 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine.

Sperl faced the felony charge and not a misdemeanor because this marks Sperl’s second indecent exposure conviction in three years.

The most recent indecent exposure incident was in the lobby of the DMV, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED | Man arrested after reportedly exposing himself at Rexburg DMV

A woman told investigators Sperl sat across from her and after her son went to the driver’s license desk, Sperl moved next to her and said, “Hello.” When the woman looked over she noticed Sperl had fully exposed his genitals. Sperl then allegedly sat across from her and spread his legs apart.

A county employee went over to confront Sperl and ask him to zip up his pants. The employee noticed the man’s genitals erect and protruding out of his pants. Sperl left the DMV and noticed the woman he had seen earlier sitting in her car. He then again grabbed his genitals in front of her.

Sperl’s previous conviction for misdemeanor indecent exposure was in 2018. The Rexburg Police department reported finding Sperl outside an apartment complex masturbating while watching something on his cell phone. Neighbors had called police reporting Sperl. He pleaded guilty to that charge.

RELATED | Rexburg man exposes himself in public, say police

Sperl is already on parole for a felony drug charge, and he could face additional repercussions for the new conviction when he meets with a parole board.

Upon release from jail, Sperl must check in with parole and be released to an approved group home, according to court records.