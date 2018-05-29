Rexburg man exposes himself in public, say police

REXBURG — A 33-year-old man was arrested at a Rexburg apartment complex Saturday after exposing himself in public, police say.

A resident of the complex was taking out his trash at around 7:30 p.m. when he observed Jake Cooper Sperl sitting in a nearby lawn chair with his genitals exposed and masturbating, police said.

Sperl apologized to the witness; however, when police arrived to investigate he was still masturbating while watching something on his cell phone, Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis said.

Police arrested Sperl on a parole violation, and he was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure, according to court records.

Sperl was on probation for felony drugs charges and misdemeanor resisting arrest from 2015.