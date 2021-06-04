Man who broke into home, arrested with duffle bag of pot goes to prison

IDAHO FALLS — A Blackfoot man will go to prison after breaking reportedly into an Idaho Falls home and being found with a duffle bag full of marijuana.

Ruben Hernandez, 30, was sentenced on May 24 to spend six months to three years in prison by District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. Hernandez pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor battery.

As part of a plea agreement signed with Bonneville County prosecutors, the felony count of battery was amended to the misdemeanor. Additional misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped.

Idaho Falls police were anonymously called in October to a house near Vernon Avenue for a disturbance. They found a man sitting outside of the house bleeding from his face. The man said his friend, Hernandez, had kicked in his door and attacked him as a result of an argument, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

He told officers that Hernandez showed up at the home banging on the door after exchanging text messages with him. Ultimately Hernandez forced open the door, busting the frame, police said.

That’s when the victim, who was armed with a rifle, shot at Hernandez but did not hit him.

The victim said the shot did not scare Hernandez away, and he continued to charge at him and punched the victim multiple times in the face and head, according to court documents.

The victim said at one point during the attack, Hernandez took the rifle and possibly hit him in the head with it.

Idaho Falls Fire Department EMS told the victim he might have a broken cheekbone.

Another officer spotted Hernandez in a car driving away from the home. Police pulled him over and took him into custody. According to court documents, police also found a duffle bag with “a large amount of marijuana.”

In addition to the time in prison, court records show Watkins ordered Hernandez to pay $2,053 in fees and fines.