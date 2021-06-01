‘Meetin’ Miss Eaton!’ 7 Questions journalist appears on TODAY

IDAHO FALLS — The world was Meetin’ Miss Eaton Tuesday morning as our young journalist appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

The invitation came after Emmy Eaton, the second-grader behind ‘7 Questions with Emmy,’ interviewed Hoda Kotb last week. Kotb co-hosts TODAY With Hoda & Jenna every morning on NBC.

The anchor so impressed that she wanted the world to see Emmy’s story. Photos of several eastern Idahoans popped up in the segment and Emmy was able to share her love of journalism with the country.

Watch the appearance in the video player above.