New information released on crash involving ISP trooper

UPDATE

The following update is from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, June 9, an Idaho State Police patrol car was struck by a passing motorist. The crash occurred northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 39.3 near Arimo, at approximately 5:16 p.m.

The trooper was assisting a motorist whose vehicle had caught fire. The driver of that car, a man from Downey, was in the passenger seat of the patrol car, and the trooper was in the driver’s seat. The patrol car was hit from behind by a Honda sedan, driven by a man from California.

Preliminary investigation indicates that traffic cones were out along the roadway, the patrol car had emergency lights activated and a florescent pink sign was attached to the rear of the patrol car reading “Slow Down.” The patrol car was slowly moving forward in the closed right lane of travel to protect firefighting operations when it was hit.

The trooper and both of the men were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Traffic was diverted for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency responders to investigate.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY

ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred when an ISP patrol car was hit by a passing motorist.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday near the Arimo Exit (40) on Interstate 15, according to an ISP alert.

At the time of the crash, the trooper had emergency lights on and had stopped to assist another motorist with a vehicle fire. It’s not clear exactly what happened, but a passing vehicle impacted the patrol car.

The unnamed trooper and two others were hospitalized with injuries that were potentially serious but were not life-threatening.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.