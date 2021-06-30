One in custody following late afternoon raid in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Authorities say one of the men suspected to have been involved in an armed robbery last week has been arrested in the Gate City.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. following a raid involving several heavily armed officers on Gwen Drive near Camas Lane.

A unidentified second man, who was with the first man, successfully fled the scene.

“At the rate of speed he was going, we were not going to pursue,” a Pocatello Police officer at the scene told EastIdahoNews.com.

Related | Police searching for ATM armed robbery suspect

Officers arrived before 3:30 p.m., according to neighbors. Hours later, they were heard banging on the front door of a home, yelling “we have a warrant.”

By 7 p.m., officers had created a perimeter, blocking access to and from the home with large armored vehicles. Several officers involved were seen carrying assault rifles and wearing flat jackets.

Today’s incident stems from a June 24 robbery where two men approached a vehicle at a drive-thru ATM at the US Bank on Yellowstone Avenue. Pocatello police say the men brandished weapons and took the belongings of the victims in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will provide further information as it becomes available.

Pocatello Police Tactical Rescue vehicle blocks the road on one side of the home. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com