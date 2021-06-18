Potatoes and wood spill onto interstate after crash

EDEN — A crash with a semi-truck pulling lumber and a semi-truck hauling potatoes resulted in their loads being spilled across Interstate 84 Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:55 p.m. at I-84 milepost 187 just east of Eden, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Photos of the crash show two semi-trucks spilled their loads of potatoes and lumber across the eastbound lanes.

Traffic was backed up for five miles as crews worked to clean up the mess. By 3 p.m., the road was reopened and traffic was able to make its way through.

ISP reported there were injuries in the crash but details were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.