UPDATE: Cause of Idaho Falls power outage determined as lights are turning back on

UPDATE: 7:19 a.m.

Idaho Falls Power spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the cause of the outage was an issue with a transformer at the Sugar Mill Substation off Hitt Road.

The outage impacted 3,324 Idaho Falls Power customers. Power should be returning to most people.

If a customer still has issues with their power they are asked to call (208) 612-8430.

UPDATE: 7:01 a.m.

Idaho Falls Power reports around 7 a.m. that electricity being restored to most customers.

If anyone’s power does not come back on soon, they are asked to call (208) 612-8430.

Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com power crews were called out to the Sugar Mill Substation off Hitt Road.

The official cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:24 a.m.

IDAHO FALLS —- People from across Idaho Falls are reporting a power outage Monday morning.

Idaho Falls Power has not reported exactly how many people are without power but says reports have come from throughout the city. It is also not exactly clear as to what caused the outage.

“We have crews dispatched and are working on resolving the issue as quickly as possible,” Idaho Falls Power wrote in a Facebook post.

A loud boom was heard around 5:45 a.m. near Woodruff Avenue and John Adams Parkway just before the lights went off.

Other area power companies are not reporting widespread outages.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.