Search for missing man in Grand Teton National Park enters third day

MOOSE, WY — Search operations continued into the third day for missing 27-year-old man Cian McLaughlin in Grand Teton National Park. McLaughlin was last seen by a friend around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, approximately a half-mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead, hiking to an unknown destination.

Rangers received additional tips today about potential sightings of McLaughlin on the switchbacks below the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction and in the vicinity of Delta Lake last Tuesday.

As McLaughlin’s plans were unclear, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since June 8 may have seen him and are encouraged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

Security cameras show that McLaughlin entered the park via the Moose Entrance Station on Tuesday, June 8 at 2:15 p.m. He was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and a red watch while in his vehicle. In addition, it is believed he was wearing shorts, a bucket hat, and round sunglasses. McLaughlin also has a noticeable forearm tattoo on his left arm.

The search today included over forty park staff conducting ground search efforts in high probability areas of the backcountry. Five search and rescue dog teams, members of Teton County Search and Rescue, and the Teton Interagency Helicopter have also been involved. In addition, the Civil Air Patrol flew a search this morning using Forward Looking Infrared, a thermographic camera that senses infrared radiation. Search operations will continue tomorrow.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch at (888) 653-0009, www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip.” You can also email nps_isb@nps.gov.