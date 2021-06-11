Video shows man illegally enter multiple Rexburg student apartments

REXBURG — Police say a man found standing over a female BYU-Idaho student’s bed has also illegally snuck inside other Rexburg student apartments.

The Rexburg Police Department reported earlier this week that an unknown man went into a woman’s bedroom at The Cove, an off-campus apartment for Brigham Young University-Idaho students. RPD Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said when the woman woke up just before 7 a.m., it startled her to see the man standing over her bed and he ran out of the apartment.

Police now say after further investigation they have identified the same individual in an apartment at the nearby Cedars women’s complex on Sunday. Both The Cedars and The Cove are located within a block of the BYU-Idaho campus.

Surveillance video at The Cedars shows him illegally entering the unlocked apartment where women were asleep. The man is then seen leaving that apartment. It is then when the suspect went to The Cove and entered several unlocked apartments there.

It is not yet clear why the man entered the apartments.

“The university is committed to maintaining a safe campus community,” BYU-Idaho said in an official notice to students. “Students are encouraged to ensure apartment doors and windows are locked at night and when not at home. In addition, never provide others unauthorized access to apartments or buildings.”

During the incidents, the suspect was wearing dark pants, a black hoodie, a blue beanie and multicolored sneakers. He is also wearing a light blue mask. Investigators ask the public to look at the video and see if they recognize any features, mannerisms or clothing.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or contact Det. Chuck Kunsaitis at (208) 359-3008.

“Although we take pride in living in a safe community, we also want to remind you to please take precautions when at your home or residence and always lock your doors whether you are home or away,” Rexburg Police said in a statement.

Courtesy Rexburg Police Department

Courtesy Rexburg Police Department