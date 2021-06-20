Woman accused of violating no-contact order faces felony charge

POCATELLO — A woman whose stalking charge was dismissed in May has been arrested again after violating a no-contact order for the third time.

Mari Coleen Anthony, 49, was arrested for violating a no-contact order on June 12 after she allegedly entered the home of her ex-boyfriend to ask for possession of a dog, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

After a third violation of a no-contact order within a five year period, the violation becomes a felony.

Anthony was previously arrested for stalking, on May 1, after allegedly driving past the same ex-boyfriend’s home before firing bottle rockets at the home. Those charges were later dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

During the incident this month, officers from the Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to South 5th Avenue around 1:30 p.m. following reports of theft at a nearby Maverik station.

Anthony was identified as the suspect in the theft, and a red Dodge Durango she owns was seen in the area.

When officers arrived, they found Anthony outside of her Durango holding a dog. She was standing in front of the home of her ex-boyfriend, who had the no-contact order against her.

Officers spoke with the owner of the home, who told them that he was woken by Anthony, who had entered his home without permission and asked to take her dog. The owner allowed her to take the dog.

Anthony admitted to officers that she had entered the home in search of her dog.

She was arrested and transported to Bannock County Jail, where she was booked for felony violation of a no-contact order. Records do not show if the arrest was also in connection to the theft.

If found guilty, Anthony could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 21.