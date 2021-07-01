1 killed, multiple injured in Jerome crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, July 28, Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle, fatality crash on S. Lincoln Ave. south of Nez Perce Ave. in Jerome.

Esmerelda Barrera-Hernandez, age 44 of Jerome, was traveling northbound on S. Lincoln Ave. in a Nissan Altima. Saulo Cruz, age 26 of Veracruz, Mexico was traveling southbound in a Nissan Versa. Jesus Baca, age 53 of San Antonio, Texas, was also southbound in a Chevrolet pickup. Barrera-Hernandez crossed over into the southbound lane and struck Cruz’s vehicle. Baca then also struck Cruz’s vehicle.

Barrera-Hernandez was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Saulo Cruz was transported by air ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Cruz’s front passenger, Mirna Cruz-Rosas, age 42 of Jerome, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

A juvenile passenger in Cruz’s vehicle was transported by ground ambulance to St. Lukes Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Barerra-Hernandez and the occupants of Cruz’s vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.

Baca was wearing his seatbelt and was not transported. Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Jerome Police Department, Jerome Sheriff’s office, and Jerome Fire Department.